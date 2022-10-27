67°
Latest Weather Blog
Coast Guard rescues two after deadly helicopter crash off Louisiana coast
MORGAN CITY - One person died and two are in critical condition after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday evening.
KATC said the U.S. Coast Guard got a call at 6:35 p.m. saying a helicopter crashed offshore, about 46 miles from Morgan City, with three people aboard.
Coast Guard watchstanders launched aircrews to rescue the helicopter crew members. Two people were reportedly helped out with a life raft from an oil rig before they were airlifted to a New Orleans hospital.
The body of the third crew member was found in the submerged helicopter, according to the news outlet.
Trending News
The two rescued crew members were last reported to be in critical condition.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Black and Gold Report: Las Vegas Raiders vs New Orleans Saints
-
Coast Guard rescues two after deadly helicopter crash off Louisiana coast
-
Metro Council unanimously votes to kill stormwater fee, blocks introduction of item...
-
State and local lawmakers look to task forces to combat crime
-
Century-old shipwreck being dismantled by visitors; state department asking people to stop
Sports Video
-
Black and Gold Report: Las Vegas Raiders vs New Orleans Saints
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Dutchtown QB Pierson Parent
-
Central's Jackson Griffin defying the odds after beating cancer
-
LSU fans storm field after upset win over #7 Ole Miss
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Plaquemine Mike Mitchell