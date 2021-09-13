85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coast Guard rescues mariner near Lake Pontchartrain over weekend

2 hours 23 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, September 13 2021 Sep 13, 2021 September 13, 2021 9:47 AM September 13, 2021 in News
Source: Coast Guard Eighth District Heartland News
By: WBRZ Staff
Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Lake Pontchartrain, La. (September 12, 2021)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued a mariner Sunday from a sailing vessel near Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana.

It was around 11:17 a.m. when Coast Guard Sector New Orleans was contacted by the owner of the 23-foot sailing vessel, Pierce, and told that it was disabled and drifting towards the Highway 11 Bridge near Lake Pontchartrain. 

After being pinned against the bridge, the vessel was in danger of capsizing. 

An aircrew rushed to the rescue of the mariner who was aboard and brought him safely back to the air station. 

Trending News

Officials say the vessel was secured and the mariner on board was unharmed.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days