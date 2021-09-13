Coast Guard rescues mariner near Lake Pontchartrain over weekend

Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Lake Pontchartrain, La. (September 12, 2021)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued a mariner Sunday from a sailing vessel near Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana.

It was around 11:17 a.m. when Coast Guard Sector New Orleans was contacted by the owner of the 23-foot sailing vessel, Pierce, and told that it was disabled and drifting towards the Highway 11 Bridge near Lake Pontchartrain.

After being pinned against the bridge, the vessel was in danger of capsizing.

An aircrew rushed to the rescue of the mariner who was aboard and brought him safely back to the air station.

Officials say the vessel was secured and the mariner on board was unharmed.