Coast Guard airlifts 81-year-old woman from cruise ship due to 'heart attack-like' symptoms

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities say an 81-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital from a cruise ship Saturday night.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, authorities received a call around 7:19 p.m. of a woman experiencing heart attack-like symptoms aboard the Carnival Glory while it was transiting outbound to sea on the Mississippi River. An emergency helicopter arrived at 8:07 p.m. and took the woman to a hospital in Marrero.

The woman was transported in stable condition. No further details were provided.