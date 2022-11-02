65°
Coal train derailment prompts boil advisory in Caddo Parish

5 years 3 months 1 week ago Saturday, July 22 2017 Jul 22, 2017 July 22, 2017 8:39 PM July 22, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

VIVIAN - Authorities have spent Saturday trying clean up a train derailment after after a coal train jumped the tracks with about 30 cars in tow.

The train company says the 30 cars derailed in Caddo Parish around 1 a.m. Saturday. 

Coal ended up spilling out near the tracks, prompting a boil water advisory in the area. But officials now say there is no hazmat situation and no evacuations were required. 

The incident closed to major roadways in the area.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

