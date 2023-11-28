Coaching change: Zydeco elevate MJ Graham to interim head coach

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Zydeco have made a change at the end of the bench, elevating MJ Graham -- a player on the team -- to the top coaching position.

A franchise spokesperson told WBRZ News 2 that the Zydeco have elevated Graham to "interim head coach" as part of a leadership change.

A formal announcement of the move followed Tuesday afternoon.

"We are confident MJ will provide the leadership required to successfully guide our team for the rest of our inaugural season as interim head coach," said Don Lewis, President of the Baton Rouge Zydeco.

The team announced Matt Hamilton as its first head coach over the summer, then, in October, said Paul Maclean and Matthew Fornari would serve as co-head coaches.

The change comes 12 games into the inaugural season for the franchise. It's been a slow start; Graham takes over a team that has won just 2 of those first dozen matches.

Baton Rouge sits in last place in the FPHL Continental Division.

The Zydeco are back on the ice at home this Friday at 7:30 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves.