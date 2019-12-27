Coach Orgeron and Coach Riley address the press ahead of Saturday's game

ATLANTA - In advance of the playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, both head coaches sat down with the media for a Friday morning press conference.

Coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers and Coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners had nothing but positive things to say about the city of Atlanta and about their players.

Coach O complimented Atlanta's officials, the Peach Bowl's organizers, and the Sooners' head coach, saying, "I think it's very well organized. They gave us a chance to come here and have a playoff-type mentality and still have a bowl experience. I think that the time that they access to do things was very short, it was very entertaining for our football players."

"It was great to spend time with Coach Riley and his family, get to see the staff, get to see his fine football team."

Coach Riley spoke about the challenge of finding the right balance during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, explaining that while a Coach wants his team to enjoy the city, he also wants them to maintain their focus by carving out the appropriate time and space needed for practice.

Riley spoke highly of the Sooners in this regard, saying, "These guys have done as good a job of any that I've been around of balancing that. Our team has really enjoyed the city of Atlanta, enjoyed this week."

And, though the Tigers aren't in their home state, they know they have the support of LSU fans and expect a large crowd of supporters in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday.

Coach O was confident of this as he said, "If the elevator at six in the morning in my hotel is any indication, it (the stadium) will be full of purple and gold."

WBRZ will air a pre-playoff game special Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBRZ and WBRZ.com.