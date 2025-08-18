Coach O says he feels the itch to return to coaching football after nearly four years away

BATON ROUGE — Former LSU football coach Ed Orgeron told Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast that he is considering returning to the gridiron nearly four years after his last game coaching the Tigers.

Orgeron, who led LSU to a 15-0 season and a national championship in 2019, told the hosts of the sports podcast that he has the itch to coach again.

"It's time. I'm feeling (it) a little bit," Orgeron said. "I haven't made the decision totally...but it's been four years since I've been out, and I'm getting the itch again."

The Larose native has not coached since leaving LSU in 2021. He did, however, say that he has been close to the game at his sons' schools, Tulane and Miami.

Orgeron, a former head coach at USC and Ole Miss, brought LSU its first national title in more than a decade during the 2019 season. His post-championship career at LSU was less successful, however, going 5-5 in 2020 and leaving the next year, paving the way for Brian Kelly to step in as head coach.