Coach Ed Orgeron named to 2019 Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List

Photo: LA Times

ATLANTA - LSU's head football coach, Ed Orgeron has recieved honorable mention from officials with the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation.

The Foundation, along with the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has released the midseason watch list for the 2019 Dodd Trophy and Coach O's name appears 15 on the list of 22.

The Dodd Trophy is described by some as college football's most coveted coaching award.

It celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership, and integrity.

Included on the list with Coach O are names such as Nick Saban, Gus Malzahn, Dabo Swinney, and Lincoln Riley.

A list of finalists for the award will be revealed at the conclusion of the 2019 season.

The winner of the 2019 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during bowl week at this year’s College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.