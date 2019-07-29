Co-founder of Anthony's Italian Deli has died

BATON ROUGE- The Co-founder of Anthony's Italian Deli, Anthony Saia died in his sleep Saturday morning.

The family of Anthony's Deli posted a heartwarming post about the great person that Saia was to their Facebook page. It read the following.

"It is with great sadness and very hearts that we announce the death of Anthony. He died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday morning. Thank you to all of our family and friends near and far for reaching out with your condolences. He was a great husband, a loving father, an awesome and caring grandfather, a thoughtful brother and generous friend. He was always there for all of us. We will miss you, Poppy."

The Deli was founded in 1978 by Anthony and his wife Marie Saia. Anthony was born in Sicily but the two settled in the United States over fifty years ago. Anthony left the deli to his wife and two kids Marco and Margaret. They're known for their famous muffolettas, pressed sandwiches, and homemade spaghetti with house-made sausage.