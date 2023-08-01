Clerk asks US Supreme Court to intervene in marriage case

FRANKFORT, KY - A Kentucky county clerk who has been denying marriage licenses to same-sex couples is now asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene on her behalf.

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis objects to same-sex marriage for religious reasons. She stopped issuing all marriage licenses the day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned state bans on gay marriage.

Two gay couples and two straight couples sued her. A federal judge ordered Davis to issue the licenses and an appeals court upheld that decision. On Friday, Davis' lawyers say they asked the Supreme Court to delay that decision until her appeal is finished, pleading for "asylum for her conscience."

Justice Elena Kagan will likely rule on Davis' request. Kagan joined the majority opinion in June that effectively legalized gay marriage across the country.