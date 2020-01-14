77°
Clemson remains gracious in the face of defeat

Tuesday, January 14 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney

The Clemson Tigers were gracious when addressing LSU's win. 

Coach Dabo Swinney is quoted in a tweet, saying, "Tonight was about LSU. I thought they played a beautiful game. Joe Burrow was tremendous and their receivers made incredible plays."

"Give them credit, they played a great game and deserved to win," Swinney said. "I'm very happy for Coach O. This was their night." 

Coach Swinney led the Clemson Tigers through eleven full seasons and hadn't experienced defeat since falling, 24-6, to Alabama in the 2017 CFP semifinal.

