Cleanup continues after gas leak

5 years 10 months 4 weeks ago Tuesday, October 29 2013 Oct 29, 2013 October 29, 2013 9:57 AM October 29, 2013 in News
By: WBRZ

ST. AMANT - Hazmat crews remained on the scene Tuesday of a gasoline leak in Ascension Parish that shut down area roadways overnight.

Officials say nearly 75 gallons of gas leaked into a ditch at the intersection of Hwy. 431 and Gold Place Rd. In St. Amant.

It happened after a tanker truck swiped a pole while making a turn.

The sheriff's office says roadways in the area have since reopened.

No evacuations were conducted and no one was injured.

