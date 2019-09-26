73°
Classes resume after fire at SU nursing school

Monday, September 23 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Classes resume Monday at the Southern University nursing school building after a recent fire.

The only entrance into the building will be through the front doors leading to the lobby area.

The fire was reported at the nursing school building around 1 a.m. September 15. Officials say the sprinkler system was activated, and the fire was contained and extinguished.

No one was inside the building at the time.

Officials said the incident was deemed an electrical fire. 

