City wants public opinion on what to do with Government Street flowerbed medians

BATON ROUGE - After almost a year of the medians on Government Street being left untended and neighbors taking matters into their own hands, the city says it wants public opinion on what to do with them now.

"Since they're the ones who will be paying for the fix" through tax dollars, city official Fred Raiford said Wednesday morning, Baton Rouge residents are being asked what to do.

Residents have been encouraged to email the mayor's office with input on what to do with the medians. Mayoral staff emails can be found here.

The city is also planning to hold public meetings regarding the medians' fate but did not specify when these meetings would be held.