City says trash pick-ups have improved, residents disagree

BATON ROUGE - Two days after they were supposed to be picked up, trash cans line the street in a neighborhood off Hoo Shoo Too Road, and residents say nothing has changed in the past month.

One month ago, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Republic Services stood in front of the cameras, saying changes would be made to trash pick-up.

“Mayor Broome I promise to you and this community is that you can always rely on us. And we thank you for the opportunity to prove we will fulfill that promise. Every pick up, every day,” said Karla Swacker of Republic Services.



“Well I think that is a bunch of bull,” said Max Himmell, who lives off Hoo Shoo Too.



According to Himmel, that has not been his reality.

“You see everybody's garbage cans out in front of their house,” Himmel said as this week's trash still sat on the curb. “They've been out there since Wednesday night. I called this morning, and she said, 'well I'll put the work order in and see what I could get done.'”



He says it was a similar story just two weeks ago.



“They said they'd be out here either this afternoon or tomorrow, and they came the next time my garbage was supposed to be picked up,” he explained.

Himmel is not alone. Other homeowners are complaining about the same thing.



“I mean it smells you know. Not just that, but it's not very pretty to see all these trash cans,” said Ann Blount, who lives in the same neighborhood.

According to the city-parish, trash pick up has improved. They say complaints have been reduced by 57 percent and routes with missed pick-ups have been reduced by 70 percent.



Although the city is touting big results, residents say they have not seen any changes.

“Just do what we pay our taxes for. Republic is supposed to be doing their job. They're not doing their job. The city is not making them do it,” Himmel said.