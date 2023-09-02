79°
City-Parish websites back up after day-long malfunction
BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish and Baton Rouge Police Department websites are fixed after some technical difficulties.
Shortly after 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, the City-Parish said online form submissions are functional after a team corrected the problem.
A spokesperson for the Mayor's Office said the problem was first reported on Saturday morning.
