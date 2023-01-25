City of Plaquemine affected by major outage; crews working 'around the clock' to restore power

PLAQUEMINE - Parts of Iberville Parish are experiencing extensive power outages as the capital area braces for severe weather Tuesday night.

Read the notice from the City of Plaquemine below.

"It is scary, I was going to check on my grandmother because her electricity is out, hopefully the city can get it fixed. ASAP," resident Andre Burl said.

One resident said he was unable to keep track of the storm as it was passing through the area due to the lack of power.

Homes, traffic lights, and even restaurants were affected. Without a generator, workers were stranded at their jobs without any power.

The city is on its own power grid that is serviced by Entergy. Entergy crews and utility contractors are reportedly working "around the clock" to restore power as soon as possible, with help coming in from Zachary to address the major problems.

"With the weather conditions and the storms that are approaching it's making it a little difficult and taking some more time to get that feed back up," Plaquemine Fire Chief Darren Ramirez said.

Entergy expects the power to be restored Wednesday by noon. Due to the outages, Iberville Parish schools closed on Wednesday.