City of Plaquemine advising residents that 2015 bills were sent in error

PLAQUEMINE - Residents of Plaquemine who have received "late notices" on bills from eight years ago should disregard them, city officials said on Tuesday. They were sent in error.

City leaders said the mailing was the result of a glitch involving a contractor that processes the bills. They began showing up in mailboxes on Monday, prompting calls and emails from confused customers.

"We apologize for this error," the City of Plaquemine said in an online post Tuesday. "The 2015 notices should not have gone out.

"Customers who get these notices should log into their utility account on-line at www.plaquemine.org to view their balance. Those with questions can call the City Light & Water Customer Service Office at 687-3725."