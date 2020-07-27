75°
City of New Roads throws parade for 102-year-old veteran
NEW ROADS - The City of New Roads threw a parade for one of their heroes on Saturday.
For 30 minutes the City of New Roads celebrated Leon Dixon Senior for his 102nd birthday.
Fire trucks, police units, family members, and friends gathered up and drove past the home of Dixon.
The 102-year-old World War II veteran enjoyed the view of the parade from his porch while seeing everyone celebrate his life and service.
New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes awarded Dixon with the key to the city and declared July 25th as Leon Dixon Day.
Dixon said that he is thankful for his service being recognized.
