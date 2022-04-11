City of Gonzales gearing up for its 100th birthday celebration

GONZALES - The streets surrounding Gonzales City hall are decked out with special invitations to celebrate the city's 100th birthday.

"It's going to be really nice. It's three days of family fun."

Denise Crifasi is a volunteer helping put on the city's biggest celebration of how Gonzales came to be.

"Gonzales was founded by Tee Joe Gonzales, it was named after Tee Joe Gonzales so we celebrate this, being 100 years," Crifasi said. "What happened and why Gonzales was named Gonzales, is because he was the first official postmaster."

To celebrate the milestone, a jam-packed weekend from April 22 to 24 will be filled with live music and an unearthing of the city's 75th time capsule filled with pieces of history.

The event will also feature 25 vendors set up around city hall.

"These vendors are going to be from candle making to cypress making to all kinds of crafts, and then we're going to have kids food and jambalaya placed on the left hand side," Crifasi said.

And who can forget the staple of the city?

"Gonzales is the jambalaya capital of the world."

A heated jambalaya cook-off will end with the top chef being named the centennial champion.

"It's going to be old school. We're going to have jambalaya cooked over wood fires along the bayou like we used to do back in the day. We'll heat in the morning and have finals in the evening and crown our 100th anniversary champion. It's going into the history books as the only hundredth anniversary cook that there ever was," Layne Gautreau, who runs the Jambalaya contest, said.

All of this, still keeping the tradition alive and making new memories in the process.

"The fact that it's our hundredth anniversary is a big deal. This city has grown a lot since the 75th even. This kind of puts it all in perspective and gets everybody out to celebrate," Geautreau said.

For a full schedule of events, click here.