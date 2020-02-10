City of Baker offers amnesty program until Feb. 29

BAKER - The City of Baker is offering amnesty to individuals with outstanding bench warrants issued prior to Feb. 1.

The amnesty program ends Feb. 29 and those interested in taking advantage of it should keep in mind that it does not reduce fees.

Instead, it provides the defendant with a new court date and additional time to pay their outstanding fees.

