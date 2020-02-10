70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

City of Baker offers amnesty program until Feb. 29

24 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 February 10, 2020 6:41 AM February 10, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - The City of Baker is offering amnesty to individuals with outstanding bench warrants issued prior to Feb. 1.

The amnesty program ends Feb. 29 and those interested in taking advantage of it should keep in mind that it does not reduce fees.

Instead, it provides the defendant with a new court date and additional time to pay their outstanding fees. 

Click here for more information on Baker City Court.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days