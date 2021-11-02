City constable arrested amid spike in domestic violence incidents in East Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – A city constable was placed on leave after a domestic violence arrest.

Burns, 31, was booked into jail late Saturday morning on domestic abuse battery and child endangerment charges. Burns’ one-time fiancée said he refused to leave the house where she was staying and, during an argument, pushed her and threw her cell phone on the bed when she tried to call her sister for help.

The woman said she was scared enough to lock herself in the bathroom and wait for authorities to arrive. The woman said when she warned Burns she was calling for help he told her, “go ahead and play victim.”

Burns’ two children were at the home when the event unfolded, authorities noted in arrest documents.

Burns was booked into jail around 10:30 a.m. and posted a $3,000 bond around 6:30 Saturday night.

Burns is on administrative leave without pay from the Baton Rouge Constable’s office. He had to return city-issued equipment while he is on leave.

The arrest comes amid a heightened state of awareness for domestic violence in East Baton Rouge prompted by a skyrocketing record number of deadly domestic violence encounters this year.

Domestic violence resources

Iris Domestic Violence Center 24-hour hotline: 225-389-3001

The Butterfly Society phone number: 225-347-7725.

