Cincinnati steakhouse unveils crawfish-themed dish named after Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI, OH - Football fans in Ohio are ready to welcome back LSU's all-time great quarterback Joe Burrow with open arms, and that excitement is manifesting in some unique ways.

Burrow, an Ohio native, is expected to be the #1 overall pick when the Cincinnati Bengals kick off the 2020 NFL Draft later this year. Locals have already shown their excitement at the prospect of Burrow's return, as championship merchandise featuring the QB began cropping up in the city just hours after LSU claimed the national title last week.

But Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in Cincinnati is taking that hype to another level, introducing a specialty steak with some Louisiana flair. "Steak Burrow" includes a 16oz blackened prime ribeye with creole crawfish sauce.

In an added twist, the restaurant says it plans to donate $9 of every Steak Burrow sold to the Athens County Food Pantry, an organization the quarterback called attention to in his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech.