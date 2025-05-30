Church summer school on lockdown after bear sighted near campus

BATON ROUGE - Broadmoor United Methodist Church is on lockdown after a bear traipsing around the Baton Rouge area was sighted near the church campus.

Law enforcement responded to the scene, where they said the bear was seen in a tree nearby. Sources confirmed the campus was placed on lockdown for the safety of faculty and the summer camp students there.

As of 11:00 a.m., the bear was hanging around in a tree in a homeowner's backyard. Officials told WBRZ reporter Destiny Beasley that it would "be a while" until they can get him down.

Thursday, wildlife agents placed a trap down filled with donuts to try and lure the bear for a possible relocation.