Church summer school on lockdown after bear sighted near campus

2 hours 15 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, May 30 2025 May 30, 2025 May 30, 2025 11:37 AM May 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Destiny Beasley, Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Broadmoor United Methodist Church is on lockdown after a bear traipsing around the Baton Rouge area was sighted near the church campus. 

Law enforcement responded to the scene, where they said the bear was seen in a tree nearby. Sources confirmed the campus was placed on lockdown for the safety of faculty and the summer camp students there. 

As of 11:00 a.m., the bear was hanging around in a tree in a homeowner's backyard. Officials told WBRZ reporter Destiny Beasley that it would "be a while" until they can get him down. 

Thursday, wildlife agents placed a trap down filled with donuts to try and lure the bear for a possible relocation. 

