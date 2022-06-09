'Chupacabra?': Photo shows bizarre figure lurking outside Texas zoo

AMARILLO, Tx. - A Texas zoo wants help identifying a strange-looking animal spotted just outside its property.

The Amarillo Zoo released a night vision photo Wednesday showing unidentified creature just outside a chain link fence. The zoo has been trying to identify the strange figure since it was first caught on camera weeks ago.

"Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO- Unidentified Amarillo Object could be?" the City of Amarillo said on social media.