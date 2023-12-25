Christmas Eve shoppers flood Juban Crossing

BATON ROUGE - Late holiday shoppers were rushing around Juban Crossing in Denham Springs on Christmas Eve to check off final items off their lists.

Shoppers told WBRZ that stores were slim pickings, leaving some having to get creative to find the perfect gift.

"There's nothing in the stores so I'm going to have to come up with an idea. Maybe a DIY or something," Kayla Robinson said.

While late shopping is stressful, Sunday seemed worse due to heavy rainfall. However, it did not stop the crowds from braving the weather and getting out.

"It's terrible. I'm cold and wet and I'm ready to go home," Mississippi Cunningham said.

Customers had many different reasons for their shopping delay. Shopper Anabel Rivera said she drove in from Colorado and found it more difficult to buy before the trip.

"It's a long drive and since I am driving, with a lot of baggage, it's just easier for me to come and buy at the last minute," Rivera said.

Most shoppers said they regretted waiting until the last day before Santa arrived. They recommend others to not follow in their footsteps.

"It's very, very chaotic. Please get your gifts before Christmas because everybody is trying to get their gifts today," Cunningham said.