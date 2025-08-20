96°
Chinese national in Baton Rouge indicted for trying to have sexual relationship with teenage girl
BATON ROUGE — A Chinese citizen living in Baton Rouge on a student visa was indicted by a federal grand jury for trying to have a sexual relationship with someone whom he believed to be a teenage girl.
Shengjie Cheng, 32, was indicted for attempted enticement of a minor.
The U.S. Department of Justice said he is accused of using social media apps under the name "Marvellous Pirate" to try to convince someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl to have a sexual relationship at the end of March.
The DOJ said Cheng pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.
