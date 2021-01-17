35°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Chilly start on Sunday, nice afternoon

12 hours 32 minutes 43 seconds ago Saturday, January 16 2021 Jan 16, 2021 January 16, 2021 7:44 PM January 16, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Tonight and Tomorrow:

Tonight, a clear sky in combination with calm winds will allow temperatures to fall into the lower 30s, flirting with a light freeze. Protecting sensitive plants tonight may be needed, especially for locations outside of the city. Sunday, we'll have a few clouds in the morning but mainly sunny skies in the afternoon. High temperatures will warm to around 60, closer to average for this time of year.

Looking Ahead:

Our weather pattern stays fairly quiet going into next week, with no significant fronts moving our way until the later half of the week. Upper-level moisture is expected to begin to move in late Thursday afternoon creating a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. The main bulk of the rain may not arrive until the passage of a cold front, set to arrive on Friday. As of now, severe weather does not look like a concern.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

