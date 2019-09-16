78°
Latest Weather Blog
Chile takes down Argentina to win Copa America in penalty kicks
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Lionel Messi still awaits his first title with Argentina's national team.
Messi put his penalty kick over the crossbar, Francisco Silva converted Chile's final shot and La Roja won their second straight Copa America title by beating Argentina 4-2 on penalty kicks following a 0-0 tie Sunday night.
Team USA finished 4th after losing to Argentia in the semifinals and Columbia in the 3rd place game.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU