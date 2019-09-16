Chile takes down Argentina to win Copa America in penalty kicks

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Lionel Messi still awaits his first title with Argentina's national team.



Messi put his penalty kick over the crossbar, Francisco Silva converted Chile's final shot and La Roja won their second straight Copa America title by beating Argentina 4-2 on penalty kicks following a 0-0 tie Sunday night.

Team USA finished 4th after losing to Argentia in the semifinals and Columbia in the 3rd place game.