Children treated to fine dining after learning etiquette at summer camp

BATON ROUGE - Dozens of children from District 10 in Baton Rouge got a taste of elegance at the City Club restaurant downtown Thursday afternoon.

The group of kindergarteners through eighth graders were students at Camp Coleman, a summer camp run by District 10 Councilwoman, Carolyn Coleman.

"My intent today is to show these children a better way of life," Coleman said.

Coleman has been practicing proper table manners with her students all week. Thursday was their chance to show off their skills with a five-course gourmet meal consisting of soup, glazed chicken and a cookie for dessert.

Table manners are a habit that can lead to a better future, Coleman believes. She hopes with these behaviors, the children can shape a path to success.

"We don't know where these children will end up, who they will be, what office they will hold. They may be the councilwoman or councilman one day," Coleman said.

Coleman plans to follow up on the lesson by incorporating math, reading and writing skills later on in the camp.