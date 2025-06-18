84°
Children's cough syrup recalled due to possible bacterial contamination

Wednesday, June 18 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE —  A popular brand of children's cough syrup has been recalled due to a possible bacterial contamination.  

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Medtech Products Inc. is recalling its Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup after discovering the presence of Bacillus cereus.

This bacterium can cause two types of foodborne illnesses.

According to the FDA, one type can cause symptoms like nausea, vomiting and stomach cramps around 1 to 6 hours after consuming the contaminated food or drink. The second type causes symptoms like stomach cramps and diarrhea that can start 8 to 16 hours after consuming contaminated food or drink.

The recall affects 4-ounce bottles that were distributed nationwide from 2022 through 2025.

The affected bottles have a UPC of 7-56184-10737-9 with the following lot numbers and expiration dates:

  • Lot 0039, Exp. date 11/2025
  • Lot 0545, Exp. date 01/2026
  • Lot 0640, Exp. date 02/2026
  • Lot 0450, Exp. date 05/2026
  • Lot 1198, Exp. date 12/2026

This recall does not include other Little Remedies products, and officials say no serious adverse events have been reported.

Consumers who have the recalled product should stop using it immediately.

Medtech is offering refunds for those who have purchased the recalled product.

The company can be contacted by phone at 800-754-8853 or by email at medicalaffrairs@prestigebrands.com.

