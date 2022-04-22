Latest Weather Blog
Children's advocates, community disturbed by recent spike in child homicides
BATON ROUGE - Four-year-old China Record was forced to drink a lethal amount of liquor by her mother and grandmother, marking the latest of five children killed in the Baton Rouge area in the last three months.
"The Children's Advocacy Center in general, we are all appalled and horrified," child therapist Maria Elena Allgood said.
She's with the Baton Children's Advocacy Center which is recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
"Fair to say that this has probably one of the most violent child abuse prevention months that we have had in a long time," Allgood said.
The advocacy center treats children who have experienced violence.
"We have seen a huge increase, maybe two to three times more as past years," therapist Dejion Hughes said.
Since February, the five killed at the hands of adults include a 2-year-old tossed over a bridge and left to die, and a 3-year-old killed by a stray bullet while he was in bed.
