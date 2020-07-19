79°
Child transported to hospital after near drowning

4 hours 11 minutes 26 seconds ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 July 18, 2020 8:37 PM July 18, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews transported a child to a hospital Saturday night after a near drowning. 

Around 8 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 300 block of Woodpecker Street near Southern University.

According to officials, the child is in critical condition. 

Details are limited. This is an updating story. 

