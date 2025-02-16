54°
Child shot Sunday morning expected to survive
BATON ROUGE - A 5-year-old was reportedly accidentally shot late Sunday morning on Gassie Street, according to Baton Rouge Police.
BRPD said the child was allegedly shot in the midsection in the 9400 block of Gassie Street.
The child was taken to a local hospital from a clinic by EMS, according to authorities.
The child is being treated for life-threatening injuries. BRPD officials say the child is expected to survive.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
