Child shot in St. Gabriel

ST. GABRIEL - Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a child Thursday morning in St. Gabriel.

The incident happened in the 5500 block of Magnolia Springs Parkway, in the Carville neighborhood. That general address is in an area of single-family homes and duplexes.

Arriving officers found a boy who had been struck by gunfire. He was taken to a local hospital and was listed as stable.

The age of the victim was not provided.

St. Gabriel police did not share any information on the shooter or what led to the gunfire. They are working with Louisiana State Police on the investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact one of the departments.