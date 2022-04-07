68°
Child killed in 18-wheeler crash on I-12 Thursday morning

By: WBRZ Staff

ALBANY - A child died Thursday after a wreck involving a tractor-trailer on I-12 near the Livingston-Tangipahoa parish line.

Louisiana State Police first reported the crash around 9 a.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate. Sources said an 18-wheeler crashed into another vehicle that was stopped due to an earlier wreck. 

Two other victims were airlifted from the scene and taken to Baton Rouge hospitals. Their conditions are unknown. 

The highway was backed up for several miles.

This is a developing story. 

