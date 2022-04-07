Latest Weather Blog
Child killed in 18-wheeler crash on I-12 Thursday morning
ALBANY - A child died Thursday after a wreck involving a tractor-trailer on I-12 near the Livingston-Tangipahoa parish line.
Louisiana State Police first reported the crash around 9 a.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate. Sources said an 18-wheeler crashed into another vehicle that was stopped due to an earlier wreck.
Two other victims were airlifted from the scene and taken to Baton Rouge hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.
The highway was backed up for several miles.
Troopers are investigating a multi-vehicle serious injury crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on I-12 east near the Livingston Parish / Tangipahoa Parish line. Traffic is backed up for several miles. Please use the alternate route of US 190. https://t.co/3GNii7kLxI— LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) April 7, 2022
This is a developing story.
