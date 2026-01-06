69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Vacant Congress Boulevard apartment catches fire; BRFD investigating as arson

3 hours 23 seconds ago Tuesday, January 06 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A vacant apartment caught fire early Tuesday morning along Congress Boulevard in Baton Rouge. 

Baton Rouge Fire crews responded to the scene around 1:51 a.m. and put the fire out within 10 minutes before it could cause significant damage.

The fire started when a mattress caught fire in the living room, officials said. 

The fire is being investigated as an arson, fire investigators noted.

