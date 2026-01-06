76°
LSU gymnastics kicking off 2026 season on WBRZ this weekend at Sprouts Collegiate Quad
BATON ROUGE — LSU gymnastics is kicking off its season on WBRZ this weekend!
The No. 2 Tigers season starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday with session one of the Sprouts Collegiate Quad, where LSU is competing in the third-annual event in West Valley City, Utah.
Other teams participating in the meet include No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 UCLA and No. 5 Utah.
Happy season opener week to all who celebrate ??— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) January 5, 2026
We’ll see y’all in session one of the Sprouts Collegiate Quad on Saturday, January 10, at 3 p.m. CT on ABC! pic.twitter.com/u1F2COZOZ8
