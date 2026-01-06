LSU gymnastics kicking off 2026 season on WBRZ this weekend at Sprouts Collegiate Quad

76°
Tuesday, January 06 2026
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — LSU gymnastics is kicking off its season on WBRZ this weekend!

The No. 2 Tigers season starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday with session one of the Sprouts Collegiate Quad, where LSU is competing in the third-annual event in West Valley City, Utah.

Other teams participating in the meet include No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 UCLA and No. 5 Utah.

