LSU gymnastics kicking off 2026 season on WBRZ this weekend at Sprouts Collegiate Quad

BATON ROUGE — LSU gymnastics is kicking off its season on WBRZ this weekend!

The No. 2 Tigers season starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday with session one of the Sprouts Collegiate Quad, where LSU is competing in the third-annual event in West Valley City, Utah.

Other teams participating in the meet include No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 UCLA and No. 5 Utah.