Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Child in custody after wild, stolen school bus joy ride; See images, video

4 hours 33 minutes 14 seconds ago Sunday, October 11 2020 Oct 11, 2020 October 11, 2020 11:29 AM October 11, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - An 11-year-old juvenile was taken into custody Sunday after police said the kid stole a school bus and took officers on a pursuit from Scotlandville to Central.

Police started pursuing the stolen school bus before 11 Sunday morning. Authorities say the bus was stolen near Progress Head Start.

By 11:30, the bus had crashed and officers had surrounded the bus and taken the juvenile driver into custody.  The bus stopped on Greenwell Springs Road in Central where it hit a gas line, and a tree.

An eyewitness recorded a video of police chasing the bus.  Click HERE to see the clip.

The crash did not appear to have caused any major damage, according to reports from the scene.

There did not appear to be any injuries. 

Police have not released the name of the juvenile.

An eyewitness shared pictures of authorities detaining the juvenile.  

The child was booked into juvenile detention on multiple charges including theft of a motor vehicle and aggravated assault. According to BRPD, the aggravated assault charge comes from the boy "purposely trying to strike a vehicle."

