79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Child, 6, dies after mobile home fire in south Louisiana

3 hours 58 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, February 21 2022 Feb 21, 2022 February 21, 2022 8:43 AM February 21, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW IBERIA - A child died in the hospital after a fire broke out Sunday at a mobile home in Iberia Parish.

The state fire marshal's office said the fire was first reported around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Hunter Drive in New Iberia. The 6-year-old victim was pulled from the burning home at the time and taken to a hospital.

This child died sometime later that day. 

Trending News

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days