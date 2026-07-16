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WATCH: Chief Bergeron provides update in Hammond Police Department's investigation into downtown shooting
HAMMOND — The Hammond Police Department has begun cracking down on crime, especially after a weekend shooting in downtown Hammond left one person injured.
The shooting, which happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday on North Cate Street at East Charles Street, sent people near Slices Pizza running after shots rang out.
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On Thursday, Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron Jr. held a news conference to provide an update on the department's efforts to prevent further shootings and announce updates to the investigation of the shooting.
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