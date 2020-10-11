Chickens run wild at Tee-Mamou Mardi Gras

IOTA - The Tee-Mamou Mardi Gras celebrated Fat Tuesday cajun style with singing, dancing and chasing chickens.



"It's all about the tradition. It doesn't have anything to do with anything other than tradition," said reveler John McCrory. "All the younger Mardi Gras we make them do the traditional things like getting on your knees, beg and fight with the captains at the end of the night at the dance."



For 94-year-old Eula Garber, the party comes right to her front door. It's the first stop on the Tee-Mamou Mardi Gras route.



"Oh yea. It's fun," she said.



The masked men wearing colorful costumes sing and beg for money and food to keep the tradition alive in Acadia Parish. Then chickens are released and the masked men give chase.



"The only tip I could give anybody is if you want to have a great time come out here with good people, good family atmosphere, come try this, come watch this and sooner or later that chicken is going to get in your hand," said reveler David Frey.



The revelers cook a pot of gumbo at a festival later in the day for the community.