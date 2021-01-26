65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Chick-fil-A debuts new spicy grilled chicken sandwich

21 hours 24 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, January 25 2021 Jan 25, 2021 January 25, 2021 12:17 PM January 25, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown
Photo: WSLS

The chicken sandwich war is heating up again, with Chick-fil-A's newest addition to the menu, the grilled spicy chicken deluxe.

The new sandwich will be added to the menu for a limited time starting Jan. 25. It features a multigrain bun, lettuce, tomato and colby jack cheese, without all of the grease that typically comes with the fried chicken filet. 

If you want to add even more flavor, get a side of the new chili lime sauce. The sauce was designed specifically to complement the flavor of the chicken sandwich.

“We know guests are looking to add more variety to their meals, especially after a year where new food experiences were limited. The Grilled Spicy Deluxe offers the spicy flavors our guests have come to know and love, now available in a grilled option,” said Chick-fil-A director of menu and packaging Leslie Neslage.

Chick-fil-A tests new items for 18 to 20 months before adding it to the menu. This will be the first limited edition item since the summer of 2019.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days