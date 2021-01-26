Chick-fil-A debuts new spicy grilled chicken sandwich

Photo: WSLS

The chicken sandwich war is heating up again, with Chick-fil-A's newest addition to the menu, the grilled spicy chicken deluxe.

The new sandwich will be added to the menu for a limited time starting Jan. 25. It features a multigrain bun, lettuce, tomato and colby jack cheese, without all of the grease that typically comes with the fried chicken filet.

If you want to add even more flavor, get a side of the new chili lime sauce. The sauce was designed specifically to complement the flavor of the chicken sandwich.

“We know guests are looking to add more variety to their meals, especially after a year where new food experiences were limited. The Grilled Spicy Deluxe offers the spicy flavors our guests have come to know and love, now available in a grilled option,” said Chick-fil-A director of menu and packaging Leslie Neslage.

Chick-fil-A tests new items for 18 to 20 months before adding it to the menu. This will be the first limited edition item since the summer of 2019.