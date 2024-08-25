'Cheers' actor Jay Thomas is dead at 69

Photo: IMDB

Actor Jay Thomas has died, ABC News has confirmed.

A representative for the actor said Thomas had been battling cancer.

He was 69 years old.

“Jay was one of a kind, never at a loss for words and filled with so much fun and wonderfully wacky thoughts and behavior," his agent, Don Buchwald, said.

Thomas' best known-roles were on the small screen. He played Rhea Perlman's husband, Eddie LeBec, on "Cheers," and won the best guest actor Emmy in 1990 and 1991 for his portrayal of the character Jerry Gold on "Murphy Brown." More recently, he appeared as tabloid journalist Marty Grossman on "Ray Donovan."

The Sirius radio host also had roles in films including "Mr. Holland's Opus," "The Santa Clause 2" and "The Santa Clause 3." He was a regular guest on "The Late Show with David Letterman."

Thomas was also raised in New Orleans, where he attended and graduated from Jesuit High School.

Thomas is survived by wife, Sally, and his three sons.