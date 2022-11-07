Cheering fans caused tremors at Tiger Stadium during LSU's overtime win against Bama

BATON ROUGE - Tiger Stadium was shaking, quite literally, during LSU's thrilling win over the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

LSU's College of Science reported Monday that an on-campus seismograph registered seismic activity not once but twice during the Tigers' 32-31 win over Alabama. Both came just minutes apart during overtime.

LSU fans shook the Earth AGAIN!



At 10:03 pm Saturday night in Death Valley, @LSUfootball scored a touchdown in overtime.



At 10:06, the Tigers scored the game-winning 2-point conversion.



BOTH moments registered on our @LSUscience seismograph! pic.twitter.com/dOt9tzr6yR — LSU (@LSU) November 7, 2022

Watch one of those moments in the video below.