70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Check out the last AP Poll before the College Football Playoffs; see where LSU ranks

2 hours 13 minutes 38 seconds ago Sunday, December 03 2023 Dec 3, 2023 December 03, 2023 10:16 AM December 03, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - LSU stayed at No. 13 in the AP Poll after a chaotic conference championship weekend.

See the full list here:

1. Michigan

2. Washington

3. Texas

4. Florida State

5. Alabama

Trending News

6. Georgia

7. Ohio State

8. Oregon

9. Missouri

10. Penn State

11. Ole Miss

12. Oklahoma

13. LSU

14. Arizona

15. Notre Dame

16. Louisville

17. SMU

18. Liberty

19. North Carolina State

20. Iowa

21. Oregon State

22. Oklahoma State

23. Tulane

24. James Madison

25. Tennessee

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days