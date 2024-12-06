Charter school in Baker set for court hearing in renewal case

BAKER — A judge granted Impact Charter School a temporary restraining order Friday against the Louisiana Department of Education and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, or BESE, after the school claimed it was left off the December agenda for charter renewal.

The school’s attorney, Ron Haley, said the charter school has met all state-mandated requirements and that an ongoing audit should not impact the renewal process.

“We have a problem with that. One, it isn't fair, and to do something like that is arbitrary and capricious,” Haley said.

Haley said back in August, the agencies said the audit would not affect the school’s December renewal, but Haley said the situation changed quickly.

“Two to three weeks before they are supposed to be renewed, ‘Hey, we’re going to see what’s going on with this audit. We’ll put you on the docket for January,'" said Haley. "We don't have an end date for the audit. It could end tomorrow, or it could stretch into months. Are you then going to delay them again based on that?”

Haley said under state law, the audit is not part of the renewal criteria and the school is subject to an automatic renewal.

“We’re not talking about revoking a charter. We’re not talking about any type of sanctions or actions against one’s charter. To get it renewed, you do this, and if you do this, you get this, and they’ve done it,” said Haley.

In a joint statement, the Louisiana Department of Education and BESE said:

“Expanding educational choice for students and families is one of Louisiana’s education priorities. We are also obligated to ensure public dollars are invested responsibly. BESE fully intends to comply with its statutory obligation under RS 17:3992 and BESE policy to notify Impact Charter of its renewal or nonrenewal by January 31, 2025.”

The hearing is set for Dec. 9.