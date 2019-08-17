Charge upgraded to murder after victim dies following St. Helena Parish shooting

Photo: Theron Crosby and Creg Solomon

ST. HELENA PARISH - A man is now facing a murder charge after a victim died following a shooting last week in St. Helena Parish.

Around 8:30 p.m. on August 9, deputies with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting on New Hope Road off Hwy 449. At the scene, authorities found Kenny Wayne Self on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities learned that before the shooting Self and Theron Crosby had gotten into a verbal altercation. At some point, the sheriff's office said Crosby armed himself with a gun and shot Self in the back.

Reports say Crosby also threatened to shoot witnesses at the scene, including juveniles. Crosby and three other associates were later located riding in a gold Honda Accord. Five firearms were also discovered.

Crosby was originally charged with attempted second-degree murder and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Thursday, the sheriff's office said his charge was upgraded to second-degree murder after Self died from his injuries.

The driver of the Honda, Creg Solomon, was also arrested. Solomon was charged with obstruction of justice and resisting a police officer with force or violence.