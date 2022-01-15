Channel 2's Best Bets Wildcard Weekend: NFL

Playoff football is here! Wildcard weekend in the NFL, with 6 games being played from Saturday to Monday. In the regular season our Best Bet$ went 76-55-3. We struggled last week with the Rams blowing a 17 point lead, but don't worry we won't be making the same pick again.

1. Bill -4

These two teams have meet in a snowy Buffalo field before, with the Patriots winning 14-10. But these are two different teams this time around, the Bills are healthy and maybe playing their best football of the year. New England on the other hand has lost 3 of their last four including a loss to the Bills at home in week 16. I also really like Josh Allen in this weather, he wasn't afraid to throw the football, while the Patriots were with Mac Jones. This ones is going into Buffalo's favor.

2. 49ers +3

I might take the 9ers moneyline. This is the perfect matchup for them, as they don't turn the ball over and play really good defense. San Francisco is coming off a comeback win over the Rams to get into the playoffs over the Saints. I also really just don't trust the Cowboys in the playoffs. Until Dak and company can prove that they can win playoff games then I will continue to pick against them.

3. Cardinals +4

Two teams that know each other very well. The Cardinals won the first matchup, and the Rams won the second. The reason I am going with Arizona is because of the Rams giving up that big lead last week. After the game Los Angles said that they struggled to hear in the second half. They were at home... This week, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford wife asked fans not to sell their tickets for the playoff game. That doesn't sound like a confident football team.

4. Over 49: Raiders at Bengals

Two high flying offenses going at it in Joe Burrows first playoff game. I expect this game to be highly entertaining and have a lot of points. The Raiders are coming off of an emotional overtime win to get into the playoffs.

5. Under 46: Eagles at Bucs

Philly has been playing grind it out, low scoring games all year and it's been working the past 10 weeks. With all the injuries for the Bucs. I really don't see this one having a ton of points. But who knows with Tom Brady quarterbacking the Bucs.