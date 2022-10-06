Channel 2's Best Bet$ week: 5 NFL | 6 CFB

BATON ROUGE - We had a bounce-back week going 3-2 last week, now sitting at 16-12 for the season. There are a few interesting games this weekend in both the NFL and College football but here are our picks:

1. Kansas +7

The best story in all of college football this season is the Kansas Jayhawks, who are relevant for the first time since 2007. KU has College Gameday coming to Lawrence as they take on an undefeated TCU team that destroyed Oklahoma last week. The Jayhawks are seven-point dawgs in this one, and I am taking them. They are 5-0 against the spread this season, and got a gritty win over Iowa State last week 14-11. I think they can cover at home in the biggest game KU football has seen in a long time.

2. Arkansas vs Mississippi State: Over 61.5

Over in the SEC, Arkansas has fallen off a bit, losing two in a row and falling out of the top 25. Mississippi State on the other hand has been trending upward after losing to LSU in week three. I am taking the over in this one because the two teams have hit the over in 11 of their last 15 meetings. The Razorbacks have the SEC's leading rusher in Raheim Morris and State has the SEC's leading passer in Will Rogers.

3. Lions vs Patriots: Over 45.5

The Lions have the best offense and the worst defense in the NFL. I know the Pats aren't that explosive offensively, but right now it looks like literally anyone can score on Detroit. Seattle has over 500 yards of offense and 48 points last week, take the over.

4. Titans -2.5

The Tennessee Titans are a confusing team, after two bad performances in week one and two, they now seem like their back in their groove. They are facing a Washington team that is just not good, and has holes everywhere. I like the Titans -2.5

5. Bengals Moneyline

Only one moneyline game this week, and it's the Bengals over the Ravens. Joe Burrow torched Baltimore's defense last season, throwing for almost 1,000 yards in two games, and the Ravens have not improved their secondary, having the worst unit in the NFL. It's a Sunday Night game and their will be a ton of points and trash talking. And I expect to see the Bengals come away with a big road win.